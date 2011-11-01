MUMBAI Nov 1 Founders of Hexaware Technologies , along with private equity investor General Atlantic, are looking to sell their stake in the company, the Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The founders of the Mumbai-based company have mandated Citigroup Capital Markets to find a buyer, the report said, citing three unnamed persons.

"The PE investor has stayed its course and by next calendar year, you will see them exit along with the promoters," the report quoted one of the persons as saying.

General Atlantic owns a 14.9 percent stake in the company while founders own 28.18 percent as on September 30, the report said.

Spokespersons of General Atlantic and Citigroup declined a comment to the newspaper, it said.

When contacted by Reuters, a Hexaware spokeswoman declined immediate comment on the report. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)