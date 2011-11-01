(Adds company comments, shares)

Nov 1 Software services provider Hexaware Technologies said on Tuesday that its founders remain committed to the company and have no plans to exit.

Earlier, the Mint reported that founders of Hexaware Technologies, along with private equity investor General Atlantic, were looking to sell their stake in the company.

The founders had mandated Citigroup Capital Markets to find a buyer, the report said.

"To the best of our knowledge, none of the private equity investors in our company have indicated any desire to exit, so the question of appointing an investment banker does not arise," a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

The report is "baseless and totally untrue," she said.

General Atlantic owns a 14.9 percent stake in the company while founders own 28.18 percent as on September 30, the report said.

Spokespersons of General Atlantic and Citigroup declined a comment to the newspaper, the report said.

At 2:45 p.m., shares of Hexaware Technologies, valued at $539 million, were trading down 2.13 percent at 87.60 rupees in a weak Mumbai market . (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)