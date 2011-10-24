Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q3 adj EPS $0.34 vs est $0.27
* Q3 rev $351.8 mln vs est $331.3 mln
* Sees 2011 adj EPS $1.18-$1.23 (Follows alerts)
Oct 24 Hexcel Corp's quarterly results topped estimates, helped by a 32 percent jump in sales at its biggest segment that makes equipment for commercial aircraft, and it raised its full-year outlook for the third time this year.
The company, which has products on all Boeing and EADS' Airbus planes, sees adjusted full-year earnings of $1.18-$1.23 a share, on revenue of $1.38-$1.40 billion.
It had previously forecast adjusted earnings of $1.05-$1.12 per share and revenue of $1.33-$1.38 billion.
For the July-September quarter, the company, which makes prepregs, film adhesives and sandwich panels used in commercial aircraft, posted adjusted earnings of 34 cents a share.
Analysts were looking for earnings of 27 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $351.8 million. Sales in the commercial aerospace segment were driven by increased airplane build rates, the ramp-up of new programs and restocking by customers, the company said.
Shares of the company were up 1 percent at $25.16 in trading after the bell. They closed at $25.02 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.