* Q1 adj. EPS $0.39 vs est $0.33

* Q1 sales $400.1 mln vs est $371.8 mln

* Sees FY 2012 adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55 vs est $1.41

* Sees FY 2012 sales $1.55 bln to $1.65 bln vs est $1.55 bln

* Shares up about 3 pct after the bell (Adds outlook and stock movement)

April 23 Hexcel Corp posted first-quarter results that beat estimates and raised its full-year outlook as the aerospace supplier saw a strong demand from its commercial aerospace customers.

Hexcel, whose products are used on all Boeing and EADS' Airbus planes, expects 2012 earnings of $1.45 to $1.55 per share on sales of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.

It had earlier expected earnings of $1.33 to $1.45 per share on sales of $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion in 2012.

Hexcel makes composite materials such as honeycomb, prepregs, film adhesives and sandwich panels that are primarily used in the commercial aerospace market.

Commercial aerospace sales, which now make up 60 percent of Hexcel's total revenue, jumped about 24 percent in the first quarter.

Net income for the first-quarter rose to $39.6 million, or 39 cents per share, from $26.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose nearly 21 percent to about $400 million.

Analysts had expected first-quarter earnings of 33 cents a share on revenue of $371.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose about 3 percent after the bell to $26.95. They closed at $26.29 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)