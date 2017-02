LONDON Nov 28 EDF Energy has restarted its 660-megawatt (MW) Heysham 2-7 nuclear reactor on Monday, a spokesman said.

"Heysham 2 Unit 7 returned to service on November 28 at 01:05am," he said.

He also said that turbine 2 at Sizewell B's 630 MW reactor returned to service on Sunday November 27 at 1938 GMT. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)