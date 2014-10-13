Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 13 Hf Company SA :
* H1 net income group share 5.4 million euros versus 1.0 million euros last year
* H1 revenue 24.3 million euros versus 29.9 million euros a year ago Source text bit.ly/1w3KCmH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)