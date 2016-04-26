BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
NAIROBI, April 26 Kenya's HF Group saw a 47 percent jump in first-quarter pretax profit to 470.5 million shillings ($4.65 million), the housing financier said on Tuesday.
The firm, which also runs a property development arm, said it was helped by a rise in net interest income to 1 billion shillings from 782.5 million a year earlier.
($1 = 101.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .