UPDATE 2-Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman two days before bankruptcy filing
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
May 4 Fund manager HFT Investment Management Co Ltd, the joint venture company between BNP Paribas Investment Partners and Haitong Securities, said it appoints Patrick Liu as chief executive with immediate effect.
Liu has over 16 years of experience in asset management and financial services.
He worked as head of Greater China Global Client Group at Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management, prior to joining HFT Investment.
Liu also held a number of senior positions with other global asset management companies both in Hong Kong and China. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
SAO PAULO, April 5 A body of Brazil's tax audit council overruled on Wednesday an appeal presented by exchange and clearinghouse firm BM&FBovespa SA related to the booking of goodwill amortizations dating back to 2008.
April 5 Private equity firm GTCR LLC is in exclusive talks to acquire U.S. job-hunting website CareerBuilder LLC for more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the latest deal in the online recruitment sector.