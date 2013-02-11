STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Sweden's Lindengruppen and
Foundation Asset Management on Monday offered 320 crowns per
share in cash for Hoganas in a bid valuing the
company at 11.2 billion crowns ($1.74 billion) and said they
would take the metals powders firm private.
Lindengruppen - Hoganas' biggest shareholder - and FAM have
formed a joint company to make the purchase and already control
34.4 percent of the company's stock. They also said they had
bought out investment firm Industrivarden and
controlled 47.9 percent of votes in Hoganas.
The offer price represents a premium of 30.5 percent to the
volume-weighted average price of Hoganas shares over the last
three months.
"Lindengruppen's ambition is to develop the businesses we
own in a private context," said chairwoman Jenny Linden Urnes.
Lindengruppen - which owned Hoganas before it was listed in
1994 - and FAM said the offer would be financed by Lindengruppen
equity and bank debt.
Hoganas' board has not made a recommendation on the offer.
($1 = 6.4209 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson, Editing by Patrick Lannin)