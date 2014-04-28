BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
April 28 HgCapital:
* Re-invests in Visma in NOK 21 billion (£2.1 billion) deal with KKR and Cinven
* HgCapital will invest £405 mln for a 31 pct stake in Visma, valuing business at a total enterprise value of NOK 21 billion (£2.1 billion)
* Completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approval
* HgCapital will be a co-lead investor in new transaction structure, as manager of its HgCapital 7 fund and trust, alongside KKR and Cinven, who will each hold 31%
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.