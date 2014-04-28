April 28 HgCapital:

* Re-invests in Visma in NOK 21 billion (£2.1 billion) deal with KKR and Cinven

* HgCapital will invest £405 mln for a 31 pct stake in Visma, valuing business at a total enterprise value of NOK 21 billion (£2.1 billion)

* Completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approval

* HgCapital will be a co-lead investor in new transaction structure, as manager of its HgCapital 7 fund and trust, alongside KKR and Cinven, who will each hold 31%