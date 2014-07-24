UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 24 Hg Capital:
* HG Capital says co's parts alliance acquires Unipart Automotive branches and jobs
* Deal for undisclosed sum
* HG Capital says annual group for Parts Alliance turnover stands at over £350 million
* Parts Alliance will acquire 12 former Unipart Automotive branches, Andrew Page Ltd to acquire remaining 21 branches, securing 350 jobs
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources