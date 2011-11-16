LONDON Nov 16 British private equity firm HgCapital is in talks to buy back the main part of Iris Software Group four years after it sold the UK's largest private business software maker to Hellman & Friedman, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited three people close to the situation as saying the buy-out house has approached its larger U.S. rival with a 425 million pound ($673 million) proposal to acquire IAS, the accountancy and payroll software unit that makes up the bulk of Iris' valuation.

A possible deal is several weeks away and the talks could still collapse, two of these people cited in the article warned.

The price proposed for IAS would equal 13 times the company's level of earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation of about 33 million pounds, according to the FT.

Officials from both private equity groups were unavailable for immediate comment.