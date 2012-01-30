LONDON Jan 30 Mid-market private equity firm HgCapital is looking to sell SHL, the largest private employer of business psychologists in the world, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The newspaper cited two people close to the situation as saying the group has mandated Morgan Stanley to examine options for the business, which is valued at $700 million.

UK-based SHL is a global leader in psychometric testing, with Barclays, Coca-Cola and Vodafone among its client base, according to the FT.

Psychometric tests evaluate everything from a candidate's suitability for a job to his or her reliability, their likelihood to cause an accident, or the risk of absenteeism.

The tests can also screen the predisposition of a bank manager or an entire trading floor to take excessive risks.

HgCapital officials were unavailable for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Matt Driskill)