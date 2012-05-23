(Adds CEO, analyst comments, share movement)
* Q4 adj EPS $0.39 vs est $0.37
* Revenue rises 21 pct to $613.8 mln
* Sees FY13 EPS $1.12-$1.27
May 23 Retailer Hhgregg is ramping up
advertising to drive sales of appliances, moving away from its
video category, its largest segment, that has faced sharp
declines in selling prices of televisions.
The appliance and electronics chain, which reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, has aggressively
advertised in appliances to win market share from bigger peers
such as Home Depot Inc, Lowe's Cos Inc and Sears
Holdings Corp.
"Through these efforts in marketing ... along with
additional product offerings, we believe appliances will become
our largest sales category of fiscal 2014," CEO Dennis May said
on a conference call with analysts.
Hhgregg, which sells a range of appliances including
refrigerators, washers and dryers, reported a 9 percent jump in
same-store sales for appliances in the fourth quarter, compared
with a 5 percent drop last year.
The category now contributes about 37 percent of its
revenue, up from 35 percent a year ago. Net advertising costs,
as a percentage of net sales, increased about 39 basis points
for the three months ended March 31.
"As the appliance category increases as a percent of sales,
overall comparables and earnings could begin to gain some
positive momentum, particularly if the video category
stabilizes," analyst Aaron Goldstein of JPMorgan said in a note.
Hhgregg's video category -- which includes TVs and Blu-ray
disc players, and brought in 43 percent of its total sales in
the fourth quarter -- has faced declines in selling prices of
TVs and stiff competition from online retailers in recent years.
Comparable store sales in the video category slid 10.2
percent in the quarter on a double-digit decline in selling
prices.
Online retailers like Amazon have been eating into
sales of traditional retailers of video products as shoppers
increasingly look online for deals on big-screen TVs, tablets
and other gadgets.
The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $53.6
million, or $1.45 per share, compared with $14.6 million, or 36
cents per share a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 39 cents per share, above the 37
cents analysts expected according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose 21 percent to $613.8 million.
Hhgregg shares, which rose as much as 8 percent earlier in
the day, were trading up 2 percent at $10 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal, Viraj Nair)