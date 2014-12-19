BRIEF-Feitian Technologies sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to down 60 pct to 80 pct

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 60 percent to 80 percent, or to be 1.7 million yuan to 3.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (8.4 million yuan)