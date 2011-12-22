SINGAPORE Dec 22 Singapore electronics
firm Hi-P International said on Thursday it has
reached a resolution with around 200 Chinese workers who
recently went on strike over a planned plant relocation.
Earlier this month, workers at Hi-P's factory in Jinqiao in
the eastern Yangtze River Delta, a major industrial region close
to Shanghai, laid down their tools for a week.
The workers also lodged petitions demanding compensation and
scuffled with police after blocking the shipment of heavy
equipment.
Hi-P, which makes electronics products for Apple
and BlackBerry maker Research in Motion, said in a
statement it has offered a relocation package of two months'
salary to all affected workers.
The Singapore firm also said it has arranged daily
transportation to the new plant in Nanhui. Workers who were
unable to move to Nanhui have been offered jobs at other Hi-P
facilities in the Jinqiao area.
Hi-P does not expect the incident to have any material
impact on its fourth quarter 2011 financial results.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)