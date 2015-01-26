Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 26 Shanghai Hi-Tech Control System Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 423.5 million yuan ($67.71 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares trading has resumed on Jan 26
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Emyqm9; bit.ly/1zLZ5HB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2550 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order