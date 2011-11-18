(Adds details on rivals, FY profit estimates, updates share move)

Nov 18 Hibbett Sports Inc raised its full-year profit forecast for the third time this year, encouraged by strong footwear and apparel sales going into the holiday season.

The sportswear and shoes retailer's full-year earnings outlook range was above Wall Street estimates.

The company also posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit.

KEY POINTS: Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $185.2 mln $179.9 mln $167.4 mln

Net income $16.0 mln n/a $12.6 mln

GAAP EPS $0.59 $0.51 $0.44

Comp sales 7 pct n/a 12.5 pct

* Sees FY12 EPS $2.05-$2.11 vs est $2.00

* Hibbett, which has a store base of 815 in 26 states, opened 16 stores during the third quarter

* In the fourth quarter, Hibbett expects to open 19-21 stores and close one to three underperforming storesMARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:

* Shares of Birmingham, Alabama-based Hibbett were up 7 percent at $46.25 in pre-market trading on Friday. The stock has risen about 16 percent year-to-date.

* The company's upbeat outlook comes after the largest publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, also raised its profit forecast.

* Hibbett sells sporting goods, apparel and footwear under several well-known labels like Nike, Adidas AG , Reebok and Under Armour Inc. The company has been able to successfully manage its inventory to drive higher profits. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)