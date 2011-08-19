* Q2 EPS $0.21 vs est $0.19
* Q2 rev up 10 pct to $153.1 mln vs est $152.1 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS of $1.90-$2.00 vs prev $1.80-$1.95
Aug 19 Hibbett Sports Inc's quarterly
profit topped expectations on strong demand for its sportswear
and shoes and the retailer said positive sales trends continued
into the crucial back-to-school season.
The company, which is known for its small friendly
neighbourhood stores, said it was "well-positioned" for the
back-to-school season, the second largest selling season behind
the holiday sales period at the end of the year.
All this prompted Hibbett to raise its full-year earnings
forecast to $1.90-$2.00 a share from its prior outlook of
$1.80-$1.95. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of
$1.97 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's upbeat outlook comes after the largest
publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer, Dicks Sporting
Goods Inc forecast a disappointing third quarter,
raising fears over a slowdown in sales growth.
Hibbett's outlook also contrasts the glum view taken by many
retailers as U.S. consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest point
in more than three decades in early August, with the possibility
of a double-dip recession, high unemployment and stagnant wages
playing on the minds of many Americans.
The sporting goods arena, however, has generally fared a
little better than others in U.S. retail.
Hibbett sells sporting goods, apparel and footwear under
several well-known labels like Nike, Adidas, Reebok and Under
Armour and likes to offer its customers product expertise to
help them choose items.
Targeting smaller markets with fewer competitors has also
seen Hibbett consistently grow sales over the past five years,
even when the U.S. was engulfed by its worst recession since
1929.
The company, which operates over 800 stores primarily small
ones in strip centers and malls mainly in Southern, Mid-Atlantic
and lower Midwest U.S., grew sales by 12 percent last year on
strong demand for branded gear and running shoes.
Hibbett also renewed its $30 million loan facility with
Regions Bank. The facility is effective from Aug 25 and runs
through Aug 24, 2012, it said in a regulatory filing.
For the second quarter ended July 30, the company earned
$5.9 million, or 21 cents a share, topping market expectations
by 2 cents.
Sales rose 10 percent to $153.1 million, edging past market
expectations of $152.1 million. Same-store sales rose 5.9
percent for the quarter.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based company's shares have gained
more than a quarter this year to close at $32.97 on Thursday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)