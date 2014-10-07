DUBLIN Oct 7 Irish real estate investment firm
Hibernia REIT plans to raise 300 million euros ($379
million) in a placing and open offer of shares to fund more
property acquisitions, having spent the proceeds from its
initial public offering (IPO).
Property prices and rents have begun to rise in Ireland
after their collapse in a 2008 real estate crash, leading to a
surge in demand from investors abroad and new publicly listed
companies at home for hotels, office blocks and retail units.
Hibernia, which raised 372 million euros from its IPO last
December, said it would issue the new stock at 1.05 euros per
share, a 7.5 percent discount on Tuesday's closing price.
Hibernia, which has seen its portfolio of mainly
Dublin-based office spaces increase in value by 9.3 percent in
less than a year, said a shortage of supply in the capital would
push up rents over the next 2-3 years.
"Our view is that there is still a significant amount of
opportunities out there and there is considerable growth to go
on the rental side due to the under supply situation," Hibernia
Chief Executive Officer Kevin Nowlan told Reuters.
"There has been no material response to the under supply
situation. The development and construction machine has been
very badly broken in Ireland and it's going to take quite some
time to fix itself."
($1 = 0.7915 Euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Pravin Char)