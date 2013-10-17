Oct 17 Hibu PLC : * Group continues to make steady progress on implementation of financial
restructuring * Chairman, CEO will stand down following completion of the financial
restructuring * Alfred Mockett to be appointed as chairman of the board of the newly
restructured lender-owned group * Tony bates will continue as chief financial officer in newly restructured
group * Trading continues broadly in line with the trends for FY 2014 announced on 25
Next In Company Results
UPDATE 2-Zalando buys streetwear retailer Kickz, outlook dents shares
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.
UPDATE 2-Russia's Evraz meets forecasts with 7 pct rise in 2016 core earnings
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's No.2 steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday its core earnings rose 7 percent in 2016, benefiting from a rebound in steel prices and an improving domestic economy.