LONDON Dec 7 Hibu PLC : * Reached agreement on the terms of a settlement of the 2006 debt claim * External 2006 lenders will get payment in cash equal to 39 percent of total

amount outstanding to them * This payment, to be made on December 11, will be in full and final settlement

of all their claims * Group is aiming to agree terms with cocom during January 2013 and launch

restructuring process shortly * Confirm that options being considered are likely to result in little or no

value being attributed to co's shares