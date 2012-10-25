* Waivers need approval of lenders holding two-thirds of debt

* Will not affect payment to employees, partners, suppliers

* Meeting with lenders later on Thursday

* Shares fall by as much as 34 percent to all-time low (Adds details, background, share movement)

Oct 25 British Yellow Pages publisher Hibu Plc , struggling with huge debt and a declining core business, said it would suspend loan payments until it restructured its balance sheet, sending its shares down by as much as 34 percent.

"A number of waivers, consents and amendments are being sought from the wider lending group in the coming days so that the restructuring discussions can proceed as efficiently and effectively as possible," Hibu, formerly Yell Group, said in a statement ahead of a meeting with its lenders at 1200 GMT.

The company said the restructuring could dilute shareholders' interests.

Hibu's shares, which once traded at more than 600 pence, touched an all-time low of 0.33 pence on Thursday morning, valuing the company at 7.8 million pounds ($12.5 million).

The suspension affects lenders under 2006 and 2009 facilities agreements. Waivers would require the approval of lenders holding two-thirds of the debt, Hibu said.

The directories publisher had net debt of 2.18 billion pounds ($3.49 billion) as of July 25 and cash of 134.6 million pounds as of March 31.

Payments to employees, partners, suppliers and trade creditors would not be affected by the suspension, Hibu said.

Hibu, which built up its debt in a series of acquisitions including the 3.3 billion euro ($4.28 billion) purchase of a Spanish directories business in 2006, has struggled to stem the slide in its print businesses as more people turn to the Internet for local listings.

Hibu said it planned to present a restructuring proposal to lenders by the end of January and is looking to complete the process before the end of the first half of 2013.

Shares in Hibu were down 26 percent at 0.38 pence at 0904 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6239 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro and Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)