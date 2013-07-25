July 25 British directories publisher Hibu Plc reached an agreement with a co-ordinating committee of creditors for them to take control of the company, ending a near two-year struggle to rein in debt.

Hibu said its debt of 2.3 billion pound will be exchanged by lenders for all of the equity in a new group holding company that will own key Hibu subsidiaries.

The deal is subject to the approval of lenders holding 75 percent of the debt, the company said. The co-ordinating committee represents 32.8 percent of Hibu's debt.