UPDATE 3-Rolls-Royce pays high price for past sins, weak pound
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds further CEO comments, shareholder reaction)
LONDON, Sept 28 Hibu PLC : * 2009 waiver approval * Waivers to enable co to commence formal talks with co-ordinating committee of
6 lenders on restructuring terms * The necessary lender majority for these waivers and amendments has now been
obtained.
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds further CEO comments, shareholder reaction)
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore Ltd has made resuming dividend payouts a priority for 2017 after higher metal prices helped the Anglo American unit boost profit more than two-fold last year.