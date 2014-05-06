GLOBAL MARKETS-Protectionism worry drags on stocks, dollar hits 6-week low
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)
May 6 HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd :
* New investment and an incremental acquisition
* Announces a new investment in form of a 10 pct interest in N17/N18 Gort to Tuam PPP scheme
* Also announces acquisition of further 16.5 pct interest in Miles Platting Social Housing PFI project in Manchester from Adactus Housing Association Ltd
* Construction of new road will commence in June 2014 and is expected to be completed in November 2017
* During 25 year operating period of concession n17/n18 project will receive availability payments from NRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 British Airways is set to give out 400 pounds to staff members plus a free return flight to make up for lower bonus payments, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as it bids to keep staff happy while an industrial dispute rumbles on.
