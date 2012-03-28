PARIS, March 28 HIG European Capital Partners has made an offer to acquire three alumina plants in France from mining group Rio Tinto, Olivier Boyadjian, managing director of the private equity firm's French unit, said on Wednesday, confirming trade union sources.

Rio Tinto is selling the three plants - located in Gardanne, La Bathie and Beyrede in southern France - as part of a worldwide plan to scale back its activities in aluminium.

The news that HIG was the buyer for the three sites was first reported by French magazine Usine Nouvelle on its website earlier on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

(Reporting by Jean-François Rosnoblet and Julien Ponthus; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)