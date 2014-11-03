(Adds details and background)
TOKYO Nov 4 Bank of Yokohama Ltd,
Japan's second-largest regional lender, said on Tuesday it is
considering a merger with smaller rival Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd
, a major move in an industry urged by regulators to
consolidate amid bleak growth prospects.
There have been mergers of small lenders in recent years,
but a tie-up involving a regional lender as big as Bank of
Yokohama could herald a new stage in Asian bank consolidation, a
shake-up considered overdue by authorities and industry
insiders.
A merger between Bank of Yokohama, with 13.8 trillion yen
($121.2 billion) in assets and Higashi-Nippon, with 1.96
trillion yen in assets, would create the biggest regional lender
in Japan, topping the current leader Fukuoka Financial Group Inc
. There are about 100 regional banks in Japan.
In separate statements, Bank of Yokohama and Higashi-Nippon
said they were considering a merger but nothing had been
decided.
Twenty-three Japanese banks melded into today's four major
banking groups over the tumultuous 15 years of post-bubble
economic and financial crisis through 2005. Regional banks,
which extend roughly half of Japan's $4 trillion worth of
outstanding bank loans, have largely been spared the knife so
far.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that the two are
in talks to merge under a joint holding company, a move that
would create Japan's biggest group of regional banks.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Stephen Coates)