TOKYO Nov 14 Bank of Yokohama Ltd and Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd said on Friday they have reached a basic agreement to merge, a move that will create Japan's biggest regional bank.

The two regional lenders will aim to set up a holding company in April 2016, they said in a joint statement.

Earlier this month, Bank of Yokohama and Higashi-Nippon Bank had announced they were considering a merger, amid growing pressure from regulators for consolidation in the regional bank industry due to weak growth prospects. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Miral Fahmy)