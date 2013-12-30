BRIEF-CDW expects 2017 net interest expense of about $150 mln
* Company now expects 2017 net interest expense of approximately $150 million
NEW YORK Dec 30 Commodity hedge fund Higgs Capital Management will wind down and return money to investors, its founders said in a note on Monday.
The fund managed some $250 million and invested across energy, metals and agriculture markets, Neal Shear, one of the founders, told Reuters.
Shear and co-founder Jean Bourlot, both former executives at Morgan Stanley and UBS, said in the note that they would return capital and wind down the fund in an "orderly fashion."
"Over the life of the fund we made money," Shear told Reuters. "Our closing is largely a factor of redemptions that are happening in the commodity market and lack of stability of our capital."
* As of feb 21 Ronin Capital Llc Reports 6.8 Pct Stake In Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2lyZfNi] Further company coverage:
* Goodyear tire & rubber co- priced its offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 10-year senior notes