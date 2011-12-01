LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - New guidelines set by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe aimed at improving financial disclosure from high-yield issuers are a big step forward in improving transparency but fall short of improving bondholders' enforcement rights, according to investors.

Still, they welcomed the proposals published by AFME on Thursday, which respond to a letter sent by more than 30 of the industry's most influential members of the buy-side in May.

Investors have been asking for fairer terms on senior secured bonds, which in theory rank pari passu with senior lenders, but in reality do not give bondholders the same level of access as lenders to financial covenants.

The four new best practice guidelines recommended by AFME include that issuers now "make publicly available the key documentation for its material debt facilities and intercreditor arrangements including agreed amendments and waivers."

The documentation, it said, should be available either on the issuer's public website, public news services and/or the exchange where the security is listed, if relevant.

"This is a great first step," said Andrew Lake, head of high-yield portfolio management at Aviva Investors.

"If you don't have all the financial information about a company, it's very hard to make an assessment on the risk you are taking. So having access to the senior facility agreement (SFA) and intercreditor agreement goes some way to address that."

Gary Simmons, director of the leveraged finance division at AFME, said the guidelines were "part and parcel" of its role to help maintain effective and efficient markets. The body is committed to maintaining dialogue between the buy-side and banks' high-yield loan and syndicate teams to debate key industry issues, he added.

Another recommendation presented by AFME is the inclusion of the issuer's corporate legal structure in the offering memorandum, including where each material piece of debt fits within that. The body also recommends continuous disclosure, including any significant changes, or waivers, of an issuer's material debt facilities, or covenant or payment defaults on its bank debt.

SMALL STEPS

Another high-yield investor said the spirit of discussions over the past few months was very positive, but stressed that the next stage is to improve the enforcement rights of bondholders.

"Traditionally bondholders have fared less well than bank lenders in recovery situations. And that means pensioners lose out," the investor said.

Simmons said issues like pari passu structures or enforcement in default situations are more likely to be negotiated on a deal by deal basis, and that adequate disclosure, concerning the information that bondholders should get, was good for the overall market.

"By addressing disclosure, it may make it easier to facilitate some of those commercial issues," he said.

Aviva's Lake agreed that enforcement rights are also a much more sensitive area. "When you're talking about enforcement, you're talking about bank lenders giving up certain rights. But with this trend of bank to bond funding set to continue, this will become more of an issue for bondholders going forward," said Lake.

Senior secured bonds are relatively new in the European high-yield bond market and have steadily risen in prominence. In 2009, senior secured bonds accounted for about 20 percent of new issuance, rising to 38 percent in 2010 and just over 40 percent in 2011, according to JP Morgan data.

In most recent new bond issues over the last six months, when markets have been more difficult, investors have been able to get copies of both senior facility agreements (SFA) and intercredit agreements, but usually only after individual requests.

The new disclosure guidelines mean issuers are now being asked to volunteer that information. But whether issuers will adhere to the recommendations, which have no legal binding, or come kicking and screaming is another matter.

Some private-equity issuers, especially more influential firms like KKR and Blackstone who have more bargaining strength, may be reluctant to disclose SFA details because they traditionally get better terms from lenders than some of the smaller financial sponsor rivals.

A lot may depend on market conditions. When the market is buoyant, investors have less say.

But with around EUR325bn of European leveraged corporate debt maturing over the next four years, according to Moody's, and the high-yield bond market expected to refinance the bulk of that, issuers need to prick up their ears.

"We can't force anyone to use the guidelines, but the banks who are advising issuers will be using them as a baseline, said Simmons. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)