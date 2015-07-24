* High-yield backlog creates busiest week year-to-date

* Market absorbs new supply with relative ease

By Robert Smith

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The European high-yield market coped with a tidal wave of supply this week, as banks cleared an enormous backlog of junk-rated debt before activity grinds to a halt in August.

It was the busiest week of 2015 with EUR7.5bn-equivalent of new euro and sterling paper from 12 issuers, including Spain's Cellnex split rated trade.

But while many were predicting a chaotic five days, with the potential for banks to book large losses on underwritten bridges, the new paper was absorbed without much fuss from an investor base looking to put cash to work.

"The positive surprise is that the majority of deals have not only cleared but many have come at the tight end of talk," said Kristian Orssten head of high-yield and loan capital markets EMEA at JP Morgan.

"The fact that most of the deals were from repeat issuers will have helped; if we'd seen 10 debuts it would have been much tougher for the market to digest."

The only debut trades came from debt collector GFKL, flooring company Balta and glass bottlemaker Verallia.

Investors did not skip a beat, even for Japan's SoftBank which raised a whopping EUR2.25bn in euros alongside a US$2bn dollar trade, a feat made more impressive by the restriction on selling the deal to US investors.

"It shows just how much you can raise in high-yield without US buyers," said a banker on the deal.

PERFECT STORM

The burst of activity comes after several weeks of quiet as escalating tensions between Greece and its creditors slammed shut the window for issuing euro high-yield bonds towards the end of June.

The shutdown could not have been worse for leveraged finance bankers, who had just signed a slew of acquisition bridges. With bank appetite for holding risk at an all-time low, underwriters were left looking for any signs of stability to launch deals.

"The old cliche 'We're in the moving business, not the storage business' comes to mind," said a syndicate banker.

When the Greek government finally thrashed out a deal with its creditors, the floodgates opened.

"With Greece out of focus for now, and a two-week window before the summer break, issuers opted to get deals executed and eliminate market risk rather than waiting for a post Summer execution," said Orssten.

Given the deterioration in market conditions since many LBO bridges were signed, some bankers were braced for some deals running into underwriting caps and having to price at a deep discount.

But in the end all the LBOs sold within their respective caps. This included the EUR1bn trade backing Labco's acquisition of Synlab, which included a Triple-C rated unsecured tranche offering investors a high 8.25% yield.

This is not to say the week was completely without hiccups. Telenet had to sell a EUR530m 12-year refinancing bond at a slight discount on Tuesday and sources say that limp demand meant the bookrunners were left holding some of the bonds.

A source with knowledge of the matter said that the deal's underwriters had sold down their leftover positions by Thursday, however. Goldman Sachs was left lead bookrunner, with bookrunners JP Morgan, RBC and Societe Generale.

BUSY SEPTEMBER

While there is one more week left before the European bond market's customary August break, bankers and investors are not expecting the ferocious pace of issuance to continue.

Only one issuer has announced a euro high-yield trade, Italian carbon and stainless steel maker Arvedi Group.

Orssten argues that next week should be calmer as the majority of risk positions that were ready for launch have already emerged.

"Obviously there's still a current and growing pipeline of deals that are earmarked for launch post Summer, so September could be very busy," he added.

Bankers are already known to be preparing some very large LBO deals for after the summer break.

Advent International, Bain Capital and Clessidra's acquisition of Italian payment services firm ICBPI could see up to EUR1.1bn of all-senior bonds issued, for example.

Underwriters of this next wave of bridges will be hoping there are no more nasty doses of volatility before the market reopens in September. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)