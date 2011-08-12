LONDON, Aug 12 (IFR) - Europe's most heavily indebted corporates will struggle to refinance billions of leveraged loans in the next few months as funding costs soar, cash floods out of the high-yield bond market and banks get even tougher on lending, market experts say.

But even so, it is still not all doom and gloom for the European high-yield bond market, which has almost doubled in size over the past two years to approximately EUR200bn.

Its stellar growth has been driven predominantly by the refinancing of leveraged loans via bonds due to restricted bank lending and a widespread hunt for yield by investors.

Although weaker growth will make it harder for excessively leveraged companies to cut their debt due to pressure on earnings, it will potentially lead to a migration of so-called fallen angels into the junk bond market.

Following its downgrade by Moody's last week, French construction company Lafarge , for example, is expected to become the largest borrower in the high-yield index at the end of the month, according to Barclays Capital, with approximately EUR14bn worth of debt outstanding.

"Historically speaking, it's still going to be a pretty good year for the active originating banks, and any new fallen angels are a big opportunity for leads," said Peter Aspbury, head of European credit research at JP Morgan Asset Management.

The iTraxx Markit Crossover index hit its widest level in two years on Thursday at 690bp on fears of a global recession and the escalating eurozone sovereign crisis. Meanwhile, the average spread of high-yield bonds over government debt has also jumped, increasing the cost of funding by more than 200bp since the start of August.

That spread now stands at 822bp - its highest level since May 2010 - and almost double the two-year lows of 470bp reached in April, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.

"The low-growth environment implies growth of the high-yield bond market is going to be driven more by fallen angels than LBOs as in 2009. If yields for lower-rated high-yield credits remain elevated, then primary LBO activity and the importation of leveraged loans into the bond market will diminish as a source of supply," said Aspbury.

Other high-yield investors were also cautiously upbeat on the outlook despite the shutdown in the primary markets and a sharp drop in secondary bond prices across the board. Supply has totalled US$12bn since the start of June compared to US$14.2bn the same time a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The volatility might kill off supply for a while, but it's unlikely to kill off high-yield altogether," said Aegon Asset Management fund manager Phil Milburn.

This suggests the high-yield finally has the legs to withstand deep crises, having experienced two crashes already in its relatively short 12-year history. The first occurred a decade ago after telecoms leveraged up, while the second followed the leveraged buyout boom of 2005-2007.

This time around, banks are less exposed to hung bridges while there are fewer forced sellers - so far.

"Investors are selectively selling in case redemptions start happening, but we're not seeing people forced to dump assets at any price because they have a margin call," said one leveraged finance banker.

CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM

The sell-off in risk assets has already prompted high-yield fund net ouflows of US$3.4bn over the week, Lipper data showed on Friday.

That represents the largest flow out of the asset class in seven weeks, and has refocused attention back on the EUR181bn of leveraged buyout loans maturing from now until the end of 2015.

"Institutional leveraged loan investors and banks that are still looking to address that proverbial mountain of leveraged loan refinancing need to be concerned," said Aspbury.

"Suddenly, the prospect of refinancing through the bond market is moving away from them and no-one has yet come up with a plausible replacement for European CLO-driven demand."

But as Milburn points out, the spike in maturities is not until 2014, giving some breathing space for markets to recover.

Although high-yield portfolio managers have been adding to cash reserves recently, some argue that the sell-off has created the best entry point for months. Barclays Capital's high-yield index, excluding financials, is yielding 9%, up from 6.2% at the end of April.

Broken down by ratings category, average yields have risen to 7.4% for Double B credits, to 10.8% for Single Bs and to 12.5% for Triple Cs versus 5.2%, 7.3% and 9% at the end of April, according to Barclays.

Other risk asset classes have been just as choppy. Equity markets have fallen off a cliff, taking IPOs off the agenda for some time, while bank portfolios generally have more unquantifiable risk than the average high-yield and corporate credit fund because of their exposure to sovereigns.

"It's hard to separate high-yield from all asset classes right now. All capital markets are going to struggle for a little while because of the volatility we are seeing," said the banker. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, Editing by Philip Wright)