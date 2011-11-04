LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Bankers are still holding out for a last ditch attempt to remove a chunk of unsold leveraged buyout bridge loans from their balance sheets before year-end as Europe's high-yield bond market shows some signs of thawing, banking sources say.

Swedish telecom firm Com Hem's EUR287m triple-C rated subordinated eight-year high-yield bond -- which priced at a discount on Friday to yield 11.75% with a 10.75% coupon -- has fuelled speculation that other buyout bonds could be launched in the next couple of weeks.

Talk is now rife that Morgan Stanley, in the driving seat for the debt financing the buyout of Securitas Direct, is readying a near EUR1bn senior secured bond.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the rumour.

"There are a number of deals that people are getting ready to bring to the market if things get better," said one high-yield syndicate official.

"You can't play a week in advance these days because the market is just too fast."

Any push to sell down this exposure is expected to be tough, with investors setting the terms evidenced in Faurecia's deal this week.

"If Com Hem gets done, it will be a short-term positive for the market, and if we get a sharp rally it will create an opportunity for banks to bring out the dead before Christmas to clear their balance sheets," said one high-yield investor.

CHIPPING AWAY

This week, the iTraxx Crossover has swung in a 100bp range, and was back above 700bp by late on Friday after disappointing U.S. jobs data.

Com Hem's debt package, split between loans and bonds, was restructured twice to bring down leverage to under six times earnings, while the loans were sold at a steep discount.

Nonetheless, the underwriters -- Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nordea and UBS -- are now left with just a SEK1.4bn PIK note to sell.

Establishing a price for credit risk has also proved difficult in such volatile conditions and Securitas Direct's high leverage -- estimated close to seven times earnings -- will be a real test of investor risk appetite, bankers said.

"Morgan Stanley could only try to do something with Securitas soon if the market is strong," the syndicate official said.

"Banks are not supposed to be long-term holders of bridges. They are supposed to de-risk when they can and recently they haven't been able to. So if an opportunity arises, they will try to. It depends on how much pain banks are prepared to take and where the bonds print."

The other, and possibly more likely, bond is a EUR900m subordinated issue backing the buyout of Polish mobile phone firm Polkomtel.

Banks financing that deal -- Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale -- have already de-risked their bridge exposure significantly after raising a Term Loan C to pay down the senior secured bridge.

A EUR375m high-yield bond backing the acquisition of French mechanical engineer firm Spie by a group of private-equity firms is also in the running, a banking source close to the deal said. HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe underwrote the financing.

"There is a stronger likelihood now that we may be able to bring Spie than there was a couple of weeks ago. There have been large inflows into high-yield again in the last week, and Com hem is out in the market, which shows that there is constructive talk on pricing with investors," the banker said. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Julian Baker)