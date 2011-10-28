LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - A subordinated high-yield bond lined up for Swedish cable firm Com Hem next week is set to establish a new price level for risk and the size of potential losses that underwriters stand to make on a backlog of EUR4bn leveraged buyout bridge loans.

All eyes are on the planned launch of a EUR295m subordinated eight-year high-yield bond backing the buyout of Com Hem by private equity firm BC Partners -- which will be the first single-B rated issue to hit markets since July.

Underwriters on the Com Hem deal -- Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nordea and UBS -- shifted some of their exposure after a behind-the-scenes "club" deal was struck for a SEK3.5bn senior secured bond earlier this week.

But there is still a risk that they will lose money on the unsecured tranche.

"Investors still have the upper hand. As an issuer, there's not a lot you can do if you need to get something done, and as an arranger with a capped position you stand to lose money, so the incentive is to price as low as possible," one high-yield syndicate official said.

CLOCK WATCHING

Timing is of essence, with banks keen to sell-down as many of the "hung" loans as possible off balance sheets before the end of the year. And they are working fast to take advantage of firm market conditions following a dramatic rally on the back of the euro zone rescue plan.

The iTraxx Crossover index has tightened by about 270bp over the past five weeks to around 620bp, and some syndicate bankers are anxious that it may not last.

"You would be silly not to try to get some deals done. We really do not know where things are going to go from here," the official said.

"The euro zone plan is still very much patchwork. There are no firm details around any of this."

Goldman Sachs -- global co-ordinator on the SEK3.5bn seven-year club deal for Com Hem -- is expected to formally announce a roadshow for the subordinated tranche next week.

That would leave just a SEK1.4bn (EUR150m) Payment-In-Kind Com Hem deal to be refinanced. Although there are no firm plans for that at the moment, the likelihood is there will also be some kind of cub deal struck, a source close to the matter said.

FLEXING MUSCLES

Bankers and investors are at loggerheads over new issue premiums following Com Hem's deal.

"All I would say is that one swallow does not make a summer, said one investor.

"If the banks had been so confident they could get the deal done, then why did they do it behind the scenes, and before the euro zone meeting. It suggests to me they're not buying into the rally."

But the buyside have cash to put to work, following two consecutive weeks of inflows into high-yield, and bankers say there is a pick up in reverse enquiry from investors.

If fund managers want exposure to Com Hem, the subordinated bond may be their only opportunity to do so. Also working in the company's favour are its better-than-expected results released last week.

Bankers are also working on bond issues backing the buyout of Polish telecoms firm Polkomtel, which includes a senior secured, subordinated bond and a PIK.

The latter has been reduced by an investment by the EBRD, and up to half, if not all, of the senior secured bridge loan is likely to be replaced by a term loan C, one banking source said. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)