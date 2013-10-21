LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Jermaine Jarrett has joined Credit
Agricole as head of the high yield bond syndicate in London,
according to sources with knowledge of the matter. Jarrett
started in his new role today.
Jarrett was previously head of high yield syndicate and
capital markets at Mizuho International, but left the bank in
late July. Jarrett started his role at Mizuho in 2010 and worked
at Credit Agricole prior to this.
Jarrett started his career in banking at Lehman Brothers in
1997, and went on to work for GE Commercial Finance.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers)