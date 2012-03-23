LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Riskier leveraged companies looking
to refinance maturing loans with euro-denominated high-yield
bonds face higher funding costs and a growing risk of being shut
out of the market as investors become more discerning about
moving down the credit curve.
A EUR300m high-yield bond backing the buyout of specialty
steel firm Ascometal failed to price as expected by Friday,
despite offering a yield in excess of 12%. Lead managers Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley said the bond "will
come when it comes".
But the signs are not promising, bankers said, especially if
the deal could not be pulled off even after a two-week roadshow
across Europe and the U.S. that was seen as excessive for a
relatively small EUR300m deal.
The Ascometal bond, rated B3/B- - aims to refinance a bridge
loan stuck on the balance sheets of BAML and Morgan Stanley
since last summer - has cast doubt on whether other riskier
deals in the pipeline will also struggle.
A recent softening in the market, and a marginal fall in
some recent new issues, also makes it unlikely that we'll see a
repeat of the flood of riskier deals that hit the market last
Spring, bankers said.
"The market has already gotten considerably softer over the
last few days," said one high-yield syndicate banker.
"If you stand back and look at the bigger picture, European
high-yield returns are over 11% for the year. That's pretty
high, and suggests we could be due for a pullback."
Next to test risk appetite is a split-rated Triple C/B-
euro-denominated bond from U.S. software company Lawson, which
is looking to access the euro market for the first time next
week as signs emerge of a bifurcated market.
"Investors are showing a strong preference for larger, more
liquid issues from companies with solid credit stories, rather
than reaching for more marginal stories and smaller deal sizes,"
said Mathew Cestar, head of leveraged finance in EMEA at Credit
Suisse.
"Investors are acutely aware of the liquidity risk,
particularly given their recent experiences in the second half
of 2011."
That view is backed up by a growing divide between the cost
of funding for issuers at the top and lower ends of the rating
scale, suggesting cash is veering to the top quality credits.
German healthcare group Fresenius, for example, priced a
EUR500m deal at just 4.25% this week - lower than some
investment-grade companies like ArcelorMittal. A rescue deal for
Northern Irish utility Viridian, meanwhile, priced at a 12%
yield earlier this month and has since dropped to a price of 93
after its parent Arcapita unexpectedly filed for bankruptcy
protection this week.
HIGH-YIELD LIMITATIONS
Chetan Modi, senior vice president at Moody's, said there
were limitations on how much debt can be refinanced with
high-yield bonds.
"Some structures with excessive leverage will have to be
restructured before they can go out to capital markets," he
said.
The rating agency estimated in May 2011 that around 20% of
the EUR180bn of unrated European leveraged buyout loans maturing
over the next four years was sufficiently stressed so that only
a small portion could be refinanced with high-yield bonds
without some form of capital restructuring.
"That assessment was made before the shutdown in the market
(in H2 2011)," said Modi. "If anything, that 20% figure is
likely to be higher. Not only was six months lost in the
high-yield market, but now that it has come back, credit is more
expensive across the board. That will set higher hurdles for
some companies."
April and May 2011 were particularly notable months for a
raft of riskier, Triple C deals from debut issuers -- including
Gala Coral, Heckler & Koch and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen --
that turned out to be among the most volatile as conditions
turned sour in the summer.
All three are still mired in a 65-75 price range, according
to Tradeweb, and Moody's recently cut H&K by one notch to Caa2,
citing risks that the company may struggle to service its
debt.
"We have seen a numbers of deals this year that should not
have got done. Once we had dug deep into some of those, the
capital structure all looked very wrong and they were easy to
pass on," said Melanie Mitchell, high-yield fund manager at
Kames Capital, who included Numericable and Viridian in that
list.
"I don't think that this is a push by banks to get market
share, but more a push to get things done while the market is
hot. We're a lot wider than we were a year ago, but having
experienced how close you can get to the precipice, I think
we're all a bit wiser about how bad things can get," said
Mitchell.
BAML and Morgan Stanley are certainly keen to get Ascometal
away. One banker away from the deal said that the 12%-plus
coupon that investors were being guided towards suggested the
underwriters would probably make a significant loss.
"The fact is they have to get that off their books," said
the high-yield banker.
"I have heard that the cap rates are pretty tight. What that
means is that they can price the bond up to that coupon level
(cap rate) with an Original Issue Discount which becomes their
loss net of any fees to offset it."
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene
Durand)