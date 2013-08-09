* European high yield outperforms US
* Global funds shift allocations in favour of Europe
* Strong US equity performance could be bad for credit
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - High yield investors once viewed
Europe as a distraction from the developed US market, but are
now scrambling to increase their exposure to the region in light
of recent outperformance coupled with a less generous approach
to equity investors.
European and US high yield experienced a "rare decoupling"
in the last two weeks of July, with euro high-yield returning
0.84%, compared with a 0.43% loss in the dollar market,
according to JP Morgan analysts.
That has had a knock-on effect to fund flows with US high
yield bond mutual funds recording a USD1bn outflow last week,
compared to EUR173m of inflows in Europe.
Not only are yields on offer in Europe now several degrees
higher than in the US, but the former offers better credit
protection and insulation from rate hikes.
"The European high yield market definitely looks more
attractive compared to the US, particularly given that credit
quality is on average better in Europe," said Jorgen
Kjaersgaard, a high yield portfolio manager at
AllianceBernstein.
"With bund yields at 1.6% and, in contrast to the US, no
cliff risk of a rates move, there is a very strong support in
the market."
Given greater relative value opportunities, investors have
been rushing to set up funds that can invest globally and give
them greater flexibility to dabble in different markets. That
has made the switch into Europe easier.
Global high yield funds have doubled total net assets over
the past two years to USD170bn, according to data from EPFR.
Barclays notes that this now dwarfs the dedicated European high
yield fund universe, with roughly seven times the asset base.
CONSERVATIVE POSITIONING
By the end of July the European high yield market had
returned a full percent more than the US during 2013 at 4.46%
versus 3.41%, according to BofA Merrill Lynch analysts, who add
that "no other segment is anywhere close to those levels."
Crucially, chasing this performance has not meant that
investors have had to sacrifice protections as new issues in
Europe have better average credit quality than in the US.
Europe has seen a higher ratio of BB rated issuance this
year, according to Credit Suisse, while 10.3% of US new issues
up to July 16 were rated Triple C compared to just 2.4% in
Europe.
The average spreads on offer at every point of the credit
spectrum are also higher in Europe than the US, according to JP
Morgan, with Triple C names offering an average spread of 922bp
compared to just 776bp in the US.
"We're increasingly becoming more negative on the US side,"
said Fraser Lundie, co-head of credit at Hermes Fund Managers.
"The sell-off of May and June has been very quickly
forgotten, and we've retraced a lot now back to what I think are
very expensive levels, particularly from a convexity
perspective."
Lundie notes that negative convexity, a problem across the
market, is more acute in the US.
A good measure of just how much upside US investors have
surrendered is the percentage of bonds trading above their next
call price. On index weighting, 35% of bonds in the BofA Merrill
Lynch's US High Yield Index are trading above their next call,
while less than a quarter of bonds in its European index are.
As result, Lundie states that for US high yield, Hermes is
now "getting back to the conservative positioning we had at the
start of May."
BAD FOR EQUITY, GOOD FOR CREDIT
So far the European market's strength has not encouraged
businesses to excessively raise leverage. Morgan Stanley notes
that net leverage fell by 0.3x in the first quarter of 2013,
despite the record pace of issuance in European high yield.
That is predominantly because companies refinancing loans
rather than adding debt to their balance sheet have driven
supply.
In the US, however, where economic growth is now more firmly
entrenched, equity friendly measures such as dividends and share
buybacks are becoming more frequent, often to the detriment of
credit investors.
European companies ploughing money into balance sheet repair
are often hated by the equity markets, but provide excellent
returns for credit investors. ArcelorMittal stock, for example,
fell by nearly 5% on the day it announced plans to issue shares
and convertible notes to pay down billion of dollars of debt in
January, while its bonds rose 3 points.
"Certain sectors in the US are becoming very equity friendly
so we're looking to be light on these, whereas the fact Europe
is still in balance sheet repair mode is good for high yield
credit investors," said Lundie.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Ciara Linnane)