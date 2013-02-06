Feb 6 (IFR) - Th maturity wall of US speculative grade debt
has been pushed to 2017, but global macro issues could still
disrupt market access, according to Moody's.
US speculative-grade companies have US$645bn of debt
maturing in the next five years, including US$411bn of bank
credit facilities and US$234bn of bonds, the agency said in a
report.
This is down modestly from last year's US$668bn of five-year
maturities. However, the peak maturity year has been pushed out
by a year. The peak year for maturities is now 2017, when
US$258bn of speculative-grade bonds and credit facilities comes
due. A year ago, maturities were set to peak in 2016 at
US$246bn.
Moody's said that while near-term refinancing risks appear
modest, the increase in refinancing needs over the ensuing
three-year period, 2015-2017, has heightened the intermediate
risk.
"Companies will remain vulnerable to the possibility of
rising interest rates and widening spreads," said Moody's
analysts. "The risk of wider spreads and/or higher rates would
result in higher financing costs and could reduce market
access."
The telecommunication/technology/media sector has the
highest percentage of speculative-grade debt maturing over the
next five years, accounting for 27% of US$172bn of the five-year
total. This includes debt at Clear Channel Communications and
Clearwire Communications.
For 2013 through 2015, refinancing needs for high-yield
bonds and loans is relatively modest, at US$200bn.
However, Moody's said that the pull-forward effect, which
refers to the accelerated refinancing of several maturities
contained in the same bank credit agreement when the first debt
instrument comes due, could double the maturities of bank credit
facilities alone to US$243bn from US$111b over the next three
years, and total debt maturities could rise to US$332bn from
US$200bn.
Moody's said that while corporate debt issuance is expected
to remain strong amid low interest rates and gradual economic
recovery, risks do remain as global macroeconomic concerns
persist. These risks include the US debt ceiling and broad
spending cuts, US monetary policy, increase in Treasury yields
and a renewed flare-up in Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
Lower-rated companies with near-term maturities are most at
risk. Moody's list of the top 25 debt issuers rated B3 negative
or below holds US$86bn of debt, including US$14bn due in
2013-2014. The largest issuers in this category are Texas
Competitive Electric Holdings, Clear Channel Communications and
Caesars Entertainment Operating Company.