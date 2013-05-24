* Strategists see value in high yield markets

* Crossover could fall to 325bp by year-end

* Bubble unlikely, issuance pace sustainable

By Josie Cox

LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - The high yield bond market is one of the last oases of yield for credit investors, and the Crossover index could still contract a further 17% by year-end, strategists said on Friday following another busy week in primary markets.

Stable leverage ratios, low default rates, and ample liquidity in the market place are all supporting factors, RBS strategists Alberto Gallo, Lee Tyrrell-Hendry and Shikhar Sethi said. They wrote in a note that they still see value in high yield credit, especially from names based in the periphery.

"Fears of credit markets overheating as a result of central bank stimulus are relevant for the US but unfounded in Europe,," they said.

They argued that the Crossover index could hit 325bp by year-end, from its current level of just over 390bp.

High yield was still seeing more growth than other asset classes in part due to downgrades, but also due to small fast-growing companies expanding overseas or gaining market share domestically.

"We think these mid-cap firms will outperform on better valuations, fundamentals and stronger policy measures," they said.

It bodes well for the continued growth of the European sector, which so far this year has seen almost USD60bn-equivalent of bonds price, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The size of the high yield market, meanwhile, has ballooned by an estimated four times to approximately EUR318bn, Credit Suisse data shows.

BUSY SUMMER

The new issue pipeline has continued to build with the primary market forecast to remain moderately busy next week.

Some bankers predicted three to four deals a week until the summer, and one investor said bankers have advised that there should also be more primary leveraged loan activity coming up.

There is also action in the leveraged buyout space with auctions underway for French retailer Maisons Du Monde, Finnish mobile phone firm DNA, and French funeral homes firm OGF. Final bids for these deals are due in June, one syndicate banker said.

Bankers are working on different debt packages for the deals, which include a mix of leveraged loans and high yield bonds, the banker said. Swiss bank UBS is providing financial advice to DNA.

Investment banks Lazard and Messier Maris were mandated to sell Maisons du Monde, which is owned by private equity firms Apax and LBO France, in February.

Maisons du Monde was valued at EUR435m when the firms acquired control in 2008, but the company could have an enterprise value of at least EUR700m, market sources have said.

Buyout firm Astorg last month hired Goldman Sachs to sell OGF, which has Ebitda of about EUR100m, and could sell for EUR800m to EUR1bn including debt, according to one market source cited by Reuters.

"A busy summer period seems likely," according to ING strategists.

Max Castle, Malin Hedman and Aengus McMahon wrote in a note that "we continue to see the buy side slowly accepting more aggressive structures",

NO BUBBLE

Booming volumes and aggressive structures have inevitably triggered talk of a bubble. In a note published earlier this month, though, Moody's said that high issuance volumes are sustainable and a potential correction manageable.

"The underlying concern is that investors may be underestimating the risks associated with corporate debt," Moody's analysts Colin Ellis, Antonio Garre and Alastair Wilson wrote.

"Overall, though, there is little current evidence that a sharp reversal in credit spreads is imminent."

They highlighted that even a strong snap-back in benchmark rates would not necessarily mean a sharp expansion in credit spreads, but that even if we did see a correction, the state of corporate balance sheets meant that it would likely be manageable.

"Fundamentals do not suggest a high likelihood of investors' expectations being dashed while lower-rated companies inevitably face greater pressures, leverage is not unduly high overall and many corporates have built up sizeable liquidity buffers." (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)