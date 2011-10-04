LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - Investors' bitter-sweet relationship with the battered European high-yield market is being tested further, as money continues to leave the asset class on fears that a potential depression could result in a spike in defaults.

Despite some tentative bargain hunting, the bulk of portfolio managers are hoarding cash, hesitant to put money to work in anything but the safest of senior secured bonds, even though many believe the sell-off is overdone.

Both European high-yield and investment-grade retail funds have lost close to 5% of assets year-to-date, according to data from EPFR. Year-to-date, high-yield outflows now amount to USD5.8bn, while U.S. funds saw USD424m of inflows last week.

"If the politicians get this wrong, Europe will go into a depression, not a recession," said Steve Logan, head of European high-yield at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP).

"Banks would collapse, default rates would spike and high-yield would be caught in the crossfire. That's not the kind of environment where you want to be spending cash, when you're relying on the willingness of politicians to do something significant."

Ultimately, investors will only return in significant numbers when they can see an end in sight to the euro zone crisis, said JP Morgan credit strategist Daniel Lamy, and that looks unlikely in the near future.

"Markets want to see that policymakers understand the problems and have actionable plans for solving them," he said.

DISLOCATION WITH "SAFER" U.S.

Fears that the euro will collapse in a worst-case scenario have created a sizeable dislocation between U.S and European high-yield bond markets, but even so investors are still treading with extreme caution.

"The unspoken question on everybody's mind is whether the euro will survive. If you're sitting in the U.S., you may find it hard to justify buying euro denominated paper right now," said David Newman, head of global high-yield at Rogge Global Partners.

Year-to-date total returns for U.S. high yield are -2.47%, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data, but that drop is modest compared to negative returns of 7% in Europe.

That's a far cry from returns of 14% in 2010 and 75% in 2009, when a relentless stream of money poured into the asset class as investors chased yield. That "hot" money is now nowhere to be seen, despite unquestionable value to be had.

Double B-rated European companies are yielding an average of 9.33% compared to 6.92% in the U.S., while single-B European credits are yielding 12.57% versus 9.16% in the U.S., according to BAML data.

Among the best opportunities are cheap euro-denominated tranches of multi-currency issuers such as Irish packaging firm Ardagh. Its 9.25% 2020 euro bond is trading at 83.96 -- 9.5 points below the 9.125% dollar tranche maturing in the same year, JP Morgan data shows.

Other multi-currency issuers include Italian telecoms firm Wind, whose 11.75% EUR1.25bn bond maturing in 2013 is trading at a 5.5 point discount to its comparable U.S.-dollar tranche. Spanish cable company ONO's 11.125% EUR295m bond maturing in 2019 is trading at an 8.5 point discount to the 10.875% dollar tranche maturing in the same year.

But again, opportunities are hindered by thin liquidity.

To some extent, the dislocation between the two markets is justified, say investors. One big positive the U.S. has over Europe is that its banking sector is in better shape, SWIP's Logan said, but longer term the outlook is more cloudy.

"The U.S. is reflating its way out of problems with quantitative easing and Operation Twist, while the euro zone is taking its medicine upfront with austerity measures. The U.S. will have issues, but that's less of a concern now," said Logan.

POSITIONING FOR SNAP BACK

The aggressive sell-off has made investors edgy, and although many are sitting on the fence, others are clinging onto hopes for a potential rally they don't want to miss out on.

"If the market does turn, it will likely snap back quickly," said Andrew Lake, head of high-yield portfolio management at Aviva Investors in London.

"The problem in high-yield is that when you want to buy bonds it can be difficult, so from our point of view, gradually buying bonds we like is probably the right thing to do even though the market is facing macro headwinds," said Lake.

If you put the euro zone crisis to one side, fundamentals for high-yield remain strong, investors say. Healthier corporate balance sheets should enable companies to withstand a weaker economic growth environment, assuming no depression.

Implied default rates also look exaggerated.

The Crossover index, made up of 50 mostly "junk"-rated credits has more than doubled to 870bp in the past four months and is pricing in a scenario where 30-50% of its credits will default over the next five years.

That has prompted cries of "compelling valuations" from institutional fund managers such as M&G Investments, which last week said it was delving back into "junk" for the first time in two years and that investors were being well rewarded for taking on high-yield risk.

Northill Capital is convinced that the sell-off has created a double-whammy opportunity in both high-yield and distressed debt, and has launched a new asset manager called Goldbridge Capital Partners.

If the euro zone crisis rambles on, they believe an increased number of businesses that loaded up with debt in the 2005-2007 leveraged buyout boom will struggle to refinance and will present an opportunity to buy distressed debt at a discount.

But they also believe that there will be even greater pressure on banks to shrink balance sheets -- inevitably pushing more companies into the high-yield bond market to refinance.

"The timing of our launch corresponds with the growing requirement for alternative sources of capital," said Gina Germano, funding partner of Goldbridge Capital Partners.

"The likelihood of a second economic downturn, the fast approaching wall of refinancing against an environment of undercapitalised banks and the enormous capacity for European institutional ownership of sub-investment grade debt offer a rare opportunity for investors." (Reporting by Natalie Harison; Editing by Alex Chambers)