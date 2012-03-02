LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - A raft of edgy deals and a steadily building pipeline has high-yield bankers predicting record bond volumes in Europe this year, marking a sharp U-turn from the depressed outlook of 2011.

Global high-yield volumes are up 6% versus the same period a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data, and the euro-denominated market looks set to build on its nascent comeback after pricing around EUR1.6bn this week alone.

That's still short of the EUR2.5bn raised in the first week of February -- the highest weekly volume year-to-date -- but still impressive considering the market's paralysis in the second half of last year.

Four European issuers -- Crossover credits Stora Enso and HeidelbergCement, airline catering firm Gategroup and lead producer Eco-Bat -- have braved the euro capital markets this week without having to lean on the deeper dollar market.

And in a further show of the sector's strength, Northern Irish utility Viridian, not only printed a deal it failed to execute last year because of tough conditions, but proved that peripheral issuers have access to the market, albeit with a helping hand from across US investors.

"If you look at new issuance for European companies so far this year, including the dollar deals, we are actually tracking 2011," said one senior leveraged finance banker.

Last year's EUR38.75bn supply fell well short of the lofty EUR60bn analyst expectations sounded at the start of 2011, but the market has bounced back, raising ambitions that 2012 could top 2010's record EUR42bn.

Non-dollar denominated European high-yield bond supply is running around EUR7.55bn, compared to EUR5.08bn this time a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data, but the difference is even more pronounced when dollar deals are included, at EUR19.61bn versus EUR11.07bn a year ago.

"A lot hinges on March, which saw volumes of around EUR9bn last year and some big tickets from names like KBW, but we could be set for a new record if we don't get any more nasty surprises," the banker said.

SIGNS OF AGGRESSION

The EUR2.25bn four-part bond in March 2011 that backed the buyout of Kabel BW by cable heavyweight Liberty Global was the largest European high-yield deal last year, but the month also bought a host of more aggressive deals. Those included a seven-times leveraged GBP176m 10.25% issue from UK motorways services company Moto, and an unrated euro hybrid for Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB.

This week has had its fair share of riskier deals, bankers said, highlighting Viridian's two-part five-year, non-call three, senior secured bond issue and Eco-Bat's EUR300m trade.

Viridian's EUR313m and USD250m bonds both priced at a yield of 12% -- in line with price talk -- paying a coupon of 11.125% after pricing just below par at 96.723. Although Viridian paid the price of not being able to access the market last year, the fact it has finally pulled off its refinancing is a boost to other issuers with looming debt maturities, bankers said.

It may also entice other peripheral issuers like Portuguese utility EDP, which was downgraded to BB+ by S&P last month, to come to market.

"Viridian is the first high-yield deal we've seen from a bailed-out euro zone country, if you exclude deals for Ardagh and triple-B rated building materials firm CRH, which are global businesses," the leveraged finance banker said, adding that the euro market had staged a strong recovery in the past few weeks.

PIK NERVES

Eco-Bat's deal raised eyebrows just by the sheer mention of a near EUR1bn Payment-In-Kind security, which was issued by majority shareholder EB Holdings II in 2006 and is due to be repaid in March 2017.

The bond proceeds will be used to repay a revolver, and a GBP290m dividend, which could be used to reduce the PIK.

"Although the PIK is ringfenced from the Eco-Bat group, its presence creates material uncertainty over future event risk," Moody's said.

Global co-ordinators Citi and Credit Suisse, and joint bookrunners Barclays and ING pricde the Eco-Bat bond at par to yield 7.752%, which was the tight end of price talk set at 7.75-8%.

The leads insisted that the bond was not a dividend recapitalisation, considered to be among the most aggressive bull-market transaction. That view was echoed by another high-yield syndicate banker away from the deal.

"It's a tricky one, but in this case, there was no debt in the structure prior to the PIK. A dividend recap would involve taking cash out of a restricted group, and that is not the case here."

Nevertheless, the pricing was deemed to be tight.

It's a very large PIK, which has accrued at a fast rate," another banker said, noting the initial EUR600m size of the security.

"I would not have thought two months ago that Eco-Bat would be able to come to the market, let alone sub 8%. " (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)