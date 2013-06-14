* Experienced investors reassert discipline, seek bargains
* Stronger credits price, but further outflows pose problem
* Aggressive deals postponed, others tank in secondary
By Robert Smith
LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Yield hungry investors lured into
the European junk bond market are now fleeing the asset class in
droves, raising funding costs for borrowers and slamming the
door on aggressive deals reliant on support from inexperienced
buyers.
For seasoned high yield investors, the exodus has brought a
long hoped for return to normality, and has also eased fears of
a more brutal correction further down the road.
"Good deals will still be able to come to market at a level,
but more marginal businesses may get pushed out," said Peter
Aspbury, a high yield portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset
Management.
"Those depending on the high-yield market to provide them
with a liquidity lifeline will be burning incense on the altar
of low yields."
Funds are now vetoing highly leveraged bonds from issuers
that have little chance of reducing debt, and demanding sky-high
coupons on more questionable structures including deeply
subordinated Payment-In-Kind toggles.
Kloeckner Pentaplast, which only emerged from restructuring
last year, priced a PIK toggle at just 10.25% in the first week
of May, upsizing the deal by 50% on the back of demand.
Just a month later, Unilabs had to offer a heftier 13% yield
on its EUR175m PIK toggle, in a clear indication that the
balance of power is shifting. It eventually had to postpone the
issue even after rewriting the terms and removing controversial
features like portability.
"When we launched the deal, portable bonds were pricing
without a blink," said a source close to the deal.
"The boot is definitely on the other foot with investors.
They rightly feel they have more negotiating power."
PUSHING THE ENVELOPE
Racier structures have coincided with a sustained credit
rally between late March and the end of May, which saw the
iTraxx Crossover index tighten by more than 100bp to multi-year
lows of 366bp on May 22.
Not only have the buoyant conditions helped drive issuance
volumes to USD60bn so far this year versus USD70bn for the whole
of 2012, according to Moody's, but they have also enabled
issuers to push the boundaries on leverage.
The average leverage for first-time issuers reached a
multiple of 5.4 in the first quarter of 2013 from 4.5 in 2010,
Moody's said in a report published this week.
"Although we haven't seen a return to the excesses of the
past, there have definitely been deals in recent months that
pushed the envelope," said Jermaine Jarrett, head of high yield
syndicate at Mizuho.
A broad-based sell-off in credit since May 23, sparked by
concerns over tapering of QE, seems to have put a stop to that
for now. By June 13, the day Unilabs was pulled, the Crossover
breached 490bp, proving its 6.5 leverage was a step too far.
Investment grade managers and hedge funds that are now
abandoning the asset class are paying the price for not doing
their homework.
Spanish bus company Avanza's EUR175m senior notes, for
example, which priced on May 23 at par, sank as low as 87 as the
market turned. Given that its revenues are dependent on demand
from low-income people in a country where unemployment is well
above 20%, it is hardly a surprise that the deal is performing
so badly, some bankers say.
Bonds in recently restructured Eircom have dropped six
points to a price of 94, while the three-part bond issued by UK
retailer New Look is languishing between 94 and 96.
"The fact that some issues got away successfully is partly a
function of the number of non-high yield specialists dipping
into the market," said Jarrett.
FORCED SELLING FEAR
The differentiation between stronger and weaker credits that
is clearly asserting itself in both the primary and secondary
market is a positive signal, bankers say.
Single B credits have widened out by around 100bp, while BB
paper is approximately half that, David Ross, head of leverage
finance EMEA at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said.
Aspbury also pointed out that even before the recent
sell-off, first quarter earnings had started to affect the
relative performance of certain credits.
"If results start to rattle the nerves of high yield
tourists, this should help to bring fundamental credit selection
back to the fore," he said.
Deals are still printing, albeit at levels that are at least
100bp wider than they would have a fortnight ago, and few
predict a repeat of the shutdown of 2011.
But that may hinge on the pace of redemptions and whether
this will in turn lead to forced selling. Over the past two
weeks, US high yield outflows are just shy of USD8bn.
A sharp drop in bonds issued by ONO and Europcar, which
become callable this year, have particularly rattled investors.
"High coupon bonds that are very likely to be called soon
have actually dropped a couple of points, indicating that
investors are looking for liquidity wherever they can find it
rather than realizing losses on higher beta securities," said
Aspbury.