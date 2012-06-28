* EUR47bn-worth of high-grade corporate debt at risk

* Telefonica would account for 7% of high-yield index

* Refinancing risk fears grow

* Magnitude of forced selling unclear

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - A EUR47bn flood of Spanish corporate debt into the European high-yield bond market could send the asset class into freefall, and at worst leave some companies struggling to refinance their massive debt piles, high-yield market participants say.

Fears that heavyweight bond issuers such as Gas Natural, Iberdrola, Repsol and Telefonica will be junked in the coming months have gathered pace following Moody's three-notch downgrade of Spain's sovereign rating earlier this month to Baa3 - the brink of speculative grade.

The sheer size of the potential Spanish fallen angels, especially if they come in quick succession, would result in the biggest dislocation the market has seen since Ford and General Motors lost their investment-grade status in 2005.

Not only does the overall debt, at EUR47bn, dwarf the combined EUR16.1bn of bonds from Greek, Irish and Portuguese corporate and financials that have dropped into high-yield, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data, but it would lead to a 27% rise in the size of the EUR172bn European market.

"There are big question marks about whether these issuers will be able to finance themselves," said one high-yield syndicate banker.

"Some have double-digit billions of debt outstanding. The European high-yield market is just not that big."

PRICED IN

The market already appears to be pricing in downgrades for Spanish corporates. Telefonica's five-year credit default swaps have widened 70bp over the past week to 570bp, which is 150bp wider than where lower-rated French construction firm Lafarge - the high-yield market's current biggest issuer - is trading.

Oil company Repsol, which has EUR5.7bn of bonds outstanding, is the closest to junk territory, but it is Telefonica, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+ and which was downgraded by Moody's last week, that is attracting the most attention. The company has a huge EUR16.57bn-worth of bonds outstanding.

"Multiple channels of contagion" between the company and the sovereign means that Telefonica's rating will not exceed more than one notch above that of the government, Moody's said.

A two-notch Spain downgrade - on watch negative by Moody's - would therefore bring Telefonica into high-yield.

"While Spain's and Spanish corporates' ratings are not yet on the precipice of junk, momentum is clearly negative," BoAML credit analysts said.

So far, EUR4bn of Spanish high-grade debt has already fallen into high-yield, but this is mostly bank capital securities, according to BoAML, which includes BBVA and Santander Tier 1 bonds.

"High-grade corporate debt poses a much bigger problem for the high-yield market to absorb, should ratings continue to head south," BoAML said.

QUICK TRANSITION

Fallen angels would do worse than to look at Spanish high-yield cable issuer ONO for guidance on dealing with tough markets.

At a time when some of its higher-rated country peers are suffering from the woes of the sovereign, ONO has bought itself breathing room having pushed out the maturity of all of its debt to 2017 and beyond.

"ONO is a really good example of a company that has dealt with its capital structure and has issued even when it is painful for them in terms of coupon," said one high-yield syndicate banker.

He warned, however, that fallen angels should not waste time by trying to cling on to the benefits associated with investment-grade status and should adapt as quickly as possible to the quirks of high-yield - such as stricter covenants and security packages - to lessen refinancing risks.

Corporates are also likely to find the reception from their lenders less welcoming, another high-yield analyst said.

"If corporates are downgraded, then banks would have to apply more capital to those loans sitting on balance sheets, and that provides a big incentive for lenders to push these companies out into the bond market to refinance," said another high-yield analyst.

FORCED SELLING

Experts' other big fear is that a sudden flood of bonds into the speculative-grade market would force investors who track benchmark indices to sell existing bonds.

If Moody's action on bank ratings is anything to go by, the move could be sudden.

Moody's downgraded 28 of 33 rated Spanish banks on Monday and left many on review for further downgrades - after cutting the sovereign rating on June 13 - citing the government's reduced ability to support them and the likelihood of higher property losses.

Santander, Europe's biggest bank, was downgraded to Baa2 but remains one notch above the sovereign.

The impact on existing high-yield bonds will also partly hinge on the percentage of funds that track indices where the individual credit weighting is capped at 3%. One credit analyst estimated that 40-45% of accounts follow indices that do not have this limit.

Those funds would therefore have to dramatically shift their allocations to match the weightings of each credit. Telefonica, for example, would account for 7% of the overall size of the European high-yield market, BoAML said - more than double the weighting of Lafarge.

One high-yield investor who does track a capped index had a more positive view.

"The flip side to the potential dislocation is that investors will be able to buy utility-type good credits with higher yields." (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)