By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, June 14 Former Citigroup
portfolio manager Yang Yeo and Janice Dunnett, who earlier ran
Morgan Stanley's convertible bond franchise in the Asia
Pacific, are preparing to launch a hedge fund in the third
quarter of 2012, a fund marketing document obtained by Reuters
showed.
Naga Capital Master Fund, which the two executives are
setting up in Hong Kong, will target an annual return of 15
percent through investments in credit, equity and convertible
bonds in the region, according to the document.
In a separate move, former Highbridge Capital portfolio
manager Toby Bartlett is preparing to launch a hedge fund in
July or August to bet primarily on Japanese and Korean shares,
according to another fund marketing document seen by Reuters.
The two groups of hedge fund managers join the likes of
William Lee, the former head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's
equity derivatives group for Asia-Pacific, and former Nomura
Holdings Inc trader Benjamin Fuchs who plan to launch
their own hedge funds this year.
Such moves come as proprietary desk traders leave banks in
light of the upcoming 'Volcker Rule' which will limit the extent
to which banks can make bets with their own capital.
Yeo, who is in the process of raising capital for the Naga
Capital fund, declined to comment when contacted by phone.
Co-Chief Investment Officer Yeo, who worked for
four-and-a-half years at Citigroup Global Markets managing the
firm's Asia investments from London and Hong Kong, was earlier a
research analyst covering European retail stocks at Goldman
Sachs.
Dunnett, co-CIO and chief executive of Naga Capital, worked
for Standard Chartered Bank before joining Morgan
Stanley in 2010. Earlier, Dunnett worked for Credit Suisse
where she headed convertible bond sales for the Asia
Pacific.
ARENA CAPITAL
Bartlett's long/short market neutral hedge fund Arena
Capital will invest in North Asian firms driven by domestic
demand and those seeing price swings as a result of earnings and
corporate events such as share buybacks or mergers and
acquisitions.
Bartlett could not be reached for comment.
He worked with Carl Huttenlocher, the former Asia head of
JPMorgan's Highbridge Capital who quit the firm last year to
start his own hedge fund Myriad on Dec 1.
Bartlett managed the Asian consumer sector for Highbridge
with a focus on Japan, according to one of his former
colleagues, who was not authorised to talk to the media and thus
declined to be named. Bartlett left the firm at the end of last
year to start his own hedge fund company.
The fund manager worked for Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment
Group between 2007 and 2009 and global mutual fund firm Fidelity
Investments between 2004 and 2007. He focused on Japan at both
the firms, the marketing document showed.
