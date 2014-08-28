MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
Aug 28 High Co SA
* H1 net profit Eur 4.4 million versus Eur 5.5 million last year
* H1 revenue Eur 63.59 million versus Eur 63.23 million in H1 2013
* Sees FY capex below Eur 2 million versus Eur 2.4 million last year
* Sees FY net earnings per share to grow in double digits Source text: bit.ly/1qCQr84 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
* Fp newspapers inc - revenue for three months ended dec 31, 2016 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 9.7% from same three months in prior year
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.