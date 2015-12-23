WASHINGTON Dec 23 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday ordered U.S. financial firm Higher One Holdings Inc
to pay fines and restitution to borrowers over allegedly
"deceptive" marketing practices in the disbursement of student
loans.
Higher One of New Haven, Connecticut, must pay about $24
million in restitution to approximately 570,000 students as well
as a civil penalty of $2,231,250, the Fed said in a statement.
"The order addresses deceptive practices by Higher One that
misled students who obtained financial aid disbursements from
institutions of higher education through Higher One," the Fed
said.
The deceptive practices included omitting information about
how students could get their financial aid disbursements without
signing up for a Higher One product called OneAccount and not
telling students about the product's fees, the Fed said.
