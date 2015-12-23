WASHINGTON Dec 23 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday ordered U.S. financial firm Higher One Holdings Inc to pay fines and restitution to borrowers over allegedly "deceptive" marketing practices in the disbursement of student loans.

Higher One of New Haven, Connecticut, must pay about $24 million in restitution to approximately 570,000 students as well as a civil penalty of $2,231,250, the Fed said in a statement.

"The order addresses deceptive practices by Higher One that misled students who obtained financial aid disbursements from institutions of higher education through Higher One," the Fed said.

The deceptive practices included omitting information about how students could get their financial aid disbursements without signing up for a Higher One product called OneAccount and not telling students about the product's fees, the Fed said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)