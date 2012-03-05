By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| BOSTON, March 5
Capital Management made its second public appeal to CoreLogic
Inc in two weeks to select independent directors for
the data and analytics firm's board, pressing for long-sought
management changes.
In a letter to CoreLogic Chairman Van Skilling, Highfields
praised the company for extending the deadline to nominate new
directors but also urged it to find truly qualified candidates.
"We hope this step signals the Board's readiness to create
an independent Board majority with the collective professional
skills and experience necessary to steward an information
company which derives its revenues from the financial services
sector," Highlands Chief Executive Jonathon Jacobson and
Managing Director Farhad Nanji wrote in a letter dated Monday
that they released publicly.
Neither the company nor shareholders will win with a board
"that continues to be dominated by hand-picked directors without
these skills, or by cosmetic changes of the sort begrudgingly
made in the past," the Highfields executives wrote.
Highfields has invested in CoreLogic since 2007 and owns
7.65 percent of the Santa Ana, California-based company.
CoreLogic had no immediate comment on the letter.
Highfields is voicing its concerns at a time when many hedge
funds are using their stakes in some of America's biggest
companies to demand better corporate governance and higher
returns for shareholders.
But for the Boston-based fund, which oversees some $11.6
billion for prominent universities and hospitals, speaking out
is something it does only rarely and in a very measured style.
The irritation Highfields has felt with CoreLogic and its
chief executive, Anand Nallathambi, has been simmering for some
time, according to people close to the fund who are not
authorized to discuss it publicly. Highfields decided to go
public with its concerns only last week after the company
abandoned plans to conduct a strategic review.
Nallathambi has been CEO since CoreLogic was spun off from
title insurer First American Corp in June 2010 and its shares
have fallen 26 percent during his tenure.
But as CoreLogic's second largest stakeholder - Highfields
owns 8.1 million shares, according to recent regulatory data -
the hedge fund could be in a strong position to push for change,
industry analysts have said.
Indeed CoreLogic's stock jumped nearly 8 percent on Feb. 28
when Highfields first spoke out about the management
shortcomings. It has climbed ever since even though it gave up
some gains late Monday afternoon to trade down 0.7 percent at
$15.39.
In its letter, Highfields reminded the CoreLogic board
president that it had previously suggested a suitable candidate
with no ties to the hedge fund for the board.
"We caution that empty gestures that perpetuate the status
quo, such as expanding the Board and replacing incumbents with
different but equally flawed directors, will be another lost
opportunity, or worse," Jacobson and Nanji wrote.
