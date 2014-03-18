NEW YORK, March 18 New York's attorney general
on Tuesday called for U.S. stock exchanges to limit services
offered to high-frequency traders that can give them unfair
advantages.
The stock exchanges sell high-frequency traders direct
access to data centers and provide extra network bandwidth and
other services that allow them to trade on information before
others can possibly react, New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman said.
"Rather than curbing the worst threats posed by
high-frequency traders, our markets, as structured today, are
increasingly too focused on catering to them," Schneiderman said
in prepared remarks at a symposium hosted by New York Law
School.
He suggested reforms for stock exchanges, such as a proposal
by University of Chicago economists that they process orders in
batches rather than continuously, to ensure that price trumps
technology in deciding who obtains a trade.
Schneiderman has been conducting a sweeping investigation of
early access to data. Last month, Berkshire Hathaway's Business
Wire said it would no longer sell potentially market-moving
press releases directly to high frequency-trading companies
after months of discussion with his office.
In January, BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset
manager, agreed to end its analyst survey program worldwide, and
18 brokerages, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and
Citigroup, later agreed to end their participation in such
programs.
Last July, Thomson Reuters Corp said it would suspend its
early release of the widely watched Thomson Reuters/University
of Michigan consumer sentiment data to a small group of clients
in response to the probe.