March 18 New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman is investigating whether U.S. stock exchanges and
alternative trading venues provide improper advantages to
high-frequency traders, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with
direct knowledge of the matter.
Schneiderman's office is examining the sale of products and
services that offer faster access to data and richer information
on trades than what is typically available to the public, the
report said. ()
The attorney general's staff has discussed his concerns with
executives of the Nasdaq and the New York Stock
Exchange and requested more information, the report said.
The stock exchanges are the latest parties to come under
scrutiny as part of Schneiderman's campaign to ensure a level
playing field for all investors.
In January, BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset
manager, agreed to end its analyst survey program worldwide as
part of an agreement with the Attorney General's office.
After the agreement with BlackRock, Schneiderman had said
his office would continue the crackdown.
High-frequency traders use computer algorithms to generate
numerous, lightning-speed automatic trades that make money from
tiny price differences in the market.
A favored tool of hedge funds and other institutional
traders, high-frequency trading has been in regulators' sights
now for years, but experts have remained divided on whether the
practice helps or harms markets.
Reuters reported last month that Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
Business Wire would no longer sell potentially
market-moving press releases directly to high frequency-trading
companies, after months of discussion with the Attorney
General's office.
Schneiderman's office, NYSE and Nasdaq could not be reached
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.